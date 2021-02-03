

A landmark year to restore democracy in Palestine



This decree has shown hope for the Palestinian people inside Palestine and in the Diasporas alike, especially since the Palestinian people waited for the elections for more than a decade until hope began to diminish, years after years. And especially, after the illegal coup Hamas carried out at Gaza strip in the summer of 2007.



The Palestinian division caused by the coup that Hamas carried out in the Gaza Strip in the summer of 2007 is against legality. It formed a division in the freedom struggle for the Palestinian people living under occupation. Additionally, the coup also divided the two political parties in fighting for a common cause. Despite regional and sometimes international efforts to achieve reconciliation between the two political fractions, these efforts did not succeed.



Until the man who worked quietly - applied his astute negotiating skills to his long history of struggle and finally managed to reach a historical agreement. The core message of the agreement is to end the division and achieve a true partnership between all Palestinian political components under the banner of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).



General Jibril Rajoub, Secretary General of Fatah central committee, was able to achieve what many failed to achieve in the last 12 years. His recent meeting with Mr. Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political bureau of Hamas inside the Palestinian consulate in Istanbul turned out to be a landmark event in the process of negotiations between the two major movements in Palestine.



For the first time since 2007, the head of the political bureau of the Hamas movement sent a written letter to Palestinian President Abbas, expressing his approval for holding legislative and presidential elections and also the elections for the National Council of the (PLO). It needs to be mentioned, the political reality surrounding Palestine during the Trump administration served as a blessing in disguise for the two political rivals to team up.



This successful negotiation has its reasons for restoring democracy in Palestine. The most important of these reasons is the aggressive policy that Donald Trump and his administration adopted towards the Palestinian people and their just cause during the four years of his administration.



Trump practiced a policy of starvation on the Palestinians, and was satisfied with stopping US financial aid to the UNRWA Agency for the Operation and Relief of Palestinian Refugees and cut off all aid to the Palestinian Authority. His administration even exerted all forms of pressure on the Arab countries to stop their financial aid to the Palestinians. Moreover, Trump played a sinister diplomatic game to weaken the Palestinian Cause.



All these inhuman and oppressive measures were to force the Palestinian people to give up their struggle for freedom by establishing an independent state based on the borders of May 4, 1967. To cut a long story short, force the Palestinians to accept the Trump plan or the so-called 'Deal of the century.'



The controversial Trump deal offered the Palestinians a quasi-intermittent state of no more than a third of the lands belonging to Palestinian state, without Jerusalem. The deal preceded the racist policy of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu pursued against the Palestinians, including building settlements, confiscating lands, demolishing homes, and his inhuman blockade of the Gaza Strip . The Israeli PM's brazen statement clearly refused to agree to an independent state on Palestinian lands occupied in 1967, including East Jerusalem.



On the other hand, the Palestinian people have endured all these tragedies and woes over the past four years and faced them with determination and sacrifice. Finally, Trump is history today but the Palestine issue remained alive in the conscience of the peace loving people of the world.



It is equally important to mention that Palestinian people are grateful to all the countries that rejected US pressures and maintained their strict humanitarian principles. As true patriotic Palestinians, it is time to ask ourselves - was it worth it to break our unity and remain divided for more than a decade while remaining under occupation.



However, I firmly believe that no matter how much justification is given, it is not sufficient to convince the Palestinians that the long division was compulsory on both sides. That said - it is important for us to draw lessons for the present and the future. All Palestinians must work , so to ensure that this dark chapter of division is not repeated once more.



Now, as the presidential decree has been issued and the dates for elections are set, it is now possible for the Palestinian people to decide, through free and fair elections, political government will represent and lead them to achieve their hopes and aspirations.



In conclusion, we must not place all hopes on certain external parties to achieve our legitimate rights. But it is imperative for us to rely on ourselves, our unity and as well as our reliance on countries and nations who value freedom, democracy and human rights. It will be wrong to expect that the current American administration will present us with an independent state on a silver platter.



Despite our confidence in Biden administration and the huge differences between him and his predecessor, it is even more important for us Palestinians to remain steadfast and united for the greater cause of independent Palestine.

The writer is Palestinian

Ambassador to Bangladesh







