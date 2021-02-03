

Election violence eclipses govt achievements



The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry as well as International Chamber of Commerce, Bangladesh and several other local and international trade bodies, recently lauded the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her bold steps in successfully building the main structure of the 6.15.km long double-decker Padma Bridge.



They hoped the rail cum railbridge will be ready for use within the slated time line. Other mega projects including Rooppur Nuclear Power Plants, Karnaphuli River Tunnel, Mirsarai Economic Zone and Dohazar-Cox's Bazar Duel Gauge Rail Line Project will be implemented accordingly.



The business leaders also commended the government for arranging nearly Tk 1.5 trillion stimulus packages for manufacturers, exporters, small and medium entrepreneurs to cushion the impact of the pandemic fallout.



Meanwhile the government has imported some 7.0 million Covid-19 vaccines from Serum Institute, India. The government has also placed order to import some 30 million vaccines from the same Pharmaceuticals. In the meantime countrywide vaccination has been started in Bangladesh despite a section of people having vaccine-phobia spread rumours. In the beginning they said the vaccine imported from India has some deadly side effects. When there was no report of any adverse side effect among the vaccine recipients the rumour mongers started saying that the Indian vaccine was spurious or contains water only, so it creates no side effect.



Despite the government's success in economic and infrastructural sector, the critics say the government has failed utterly to control commodity prices and violent illegal activists of the ruling party.



As the unscrupulous traders continued to manipulate the market, the goons backed by the ruling party destroyed the democratic norms rigging almost all elections since 2014. Political observers say the electoral process has severely been damaged under the incumbent government which is now in its third consecutive and the fourth term.



The clashes erupted on the election day in the Chattogram City Corporation on January 27 last, among the pro ruling party activists have further eroded the confidence of the people in the government. The election was marred largely by alleged rigging and manipulation in most of the 735 polling stations. Polls were suspended at two polling stations for violence. At least two people were killed and more than a 100 were wounded. A police van, a motorbike and an electronic voting machine were also damaged.



These clashes erupted between Awami League (AL) Ward Councillor nominees and the rebel candidates of the party. Activists of Bangladesh Nationalist Party or any other political parties contesting in the polls were not involved in the clash. But they complained that their polling agents were either forced out or were not allowed to enter polling centres by unruly AL activists in connivance of law enforcers.



The CCC mayoral elections were similar to those of 2014 and 2019, when most parties boycotted on different issues and grounds. Due to the boycotts and in absence of political opponents, the activists of AL got an upper-hand and in cooperation with a section of the officials of the law enforcers and the local administration AL activists became dominant in all political constituencies, cities, urban centres and rural areas. As a result voters have lost interest to vote as there was no visible contest. For similar reason only 22.5 per cent of votes were cast in the CCC election, like any other elections since 2014.



Political observers believe that the electioneering of the country has been gradually destroyed since 2014, when most parties boycotted demanding restoration of elections under a neutral caretaker government. The election held in January 1991 under the first caretaker government headed by Justice Shahabuddin Ahmed was rated as the most credible election in the country's history. Elections were also held under civilian caretaker government in 1996 and 2001 and in 2008 under an army-backed government. But the credibility of these elections was questioned.



On that note, a recent study conducted by the government - administered Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council (BARC) revealed that the government failed to intervene effectively in the commodity market when many traders indiscriminately stockpiled rice, potato, and onion to drive up prices even when there was a supply surplus.



The agriculture ministry initiated the market research on October 20 last year following public outcry over the prices. The ministry formed the three teams to investigate why prices of the three essential food items soared in the market.



In the months following the monsoon in mid-October, onion prices rose as high as Tk 80 per kg at the wholesale market and Tk 90-95 at the retail, while each kg of potato was sold for Tk 50 at the retail front. Even prices of rice went beyond the reach of many. Different varieties of the staple, like Miniket and Nazirshail, was sold at Tk 60 per kg.



The study teams found that 52 per cent of farmers sold their Boro paddy within a month of harvesting, and only five per cent of the farmers sold it more than four months after the harvest.



A press conference held at BARC office in Dhaka on January 26. Prof Jahangir Alam, a former director-general of BARC and the coordinator of the study teams, said when the price of rice increased, the staple was not with the farmers.



The study revealed that the officials entrusted to note the level of production and stock of rice, onion and potato had no practical mechanism to know the volume of production and existing stock.



One of the three teams of officials engaged by the Agriculture Ministry found that though the cost of rice processing (by millers) had gone up because of increased transportation costs, the millers still made a whopping Tk 4.7 profit for every kg during the Boro season and Tk 5.2 per kg during the Aman season.



The team also pointed out that the government failed miserably to procure rice from farmers when the emergency food stock depleted alarmingly to only 500,000 tonnes from adequate level of 1.25 million tonnes at any time of the month.



At the press conference Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque admitted that the government had failed to procure rice from the farmers as government procurement price was lower than the market price. So the farmers refused to sell their produce to the government. He also commented that in previous year they could not even procure 1 lakh tonnes of grains.



Now question arises why the procurement price was lower than market price. Were the officials who fixed the procurement price intending to exploit the farmers? Or were they trying to take the government hostage. If not then they had no knowledge about the market situation as they never go to out and prefer staying chair-bound at the posh offices. Intelligence sources said these officials being bribed by the government rivals were conspiring to push the government to difficult situation. In this regard, the Agriculture Minister said millers and wholesalers are now controlling the market.



According to political observers, to be a popular government, it must have the capacity to maintain discipline among party cadres, uphold law and order, keep commodity prices at affordable level with adequate supply. The government also maintain an emergency food stock of about a standing 130,000 tonnes in government silos at any time of the year, so that the unscrupulous traders cannot take consumers hostage.

The writer is Business Editor,

The Daily Observer







