Wednesday, 3 February, 2021, 6:20 AM
Sheikh Hasina Medical Univ Bill Passed

Jubilant procession in Khulna thanks PM

Published : Wednesday, 3 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Our Correspondent

A jubilant procession in Khulna City on Monday.

KHULNA, Feb 2: Local Juba League and Chhatra League leaders, workers and supporters brought out a jubilant procession on Monday night in the city to thank Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the passing of Sheikh Hasina Medical University, Khulna Bill-2021 in the parliament.
Carrying colourful banners, festoons and placards, the marchers chanted different slogans hailing the premier and paraded different thoroughfares of the city.
Jointly organised by Khulna Juba League and Chhatra League, the jubilant procession congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on passing the Bill to establish the medical university after her name.
Later, a discussion meeting was held in front of the party office on Jashore Road near Shaheed Hadis Park in the city.
Chaired by city unit Juba League Convenor Shafiqur Rahman Palash, Juba League and Chhatra League leaders addressed it. BCL city unit General Secretary Asaduzzaman Russel organised the procession.
The meeting also hailed the Prime Minister and her government for taking necessary steps to set up the "Sheikh Hasina Public University".
Meanwhile, different organisations including Khulna Awami League, Greater Khulna Development Action Coordination Committee, Khulna Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Khulna Press Club hailed the Prime Minister for passing the Bill in the parliament.
The Bill titled "Sheikh Hasina Medical University, Khulna Bill-2021" was passed in the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) on Monday to set up a medical university in Khulna Division with an aim to expand the facilities for medical education, research and healthcare services in the region.
Health Minister Zahid Maleque placed the Bill that was passed unanimously through voice vote.
Earlier on January 19, the Bill was placed in the parliament which was sent to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Health Ministry for further scrutiny.
On September 21, 2020, the Cabinet approved the draft of Sheikh Hasina Medical University, Khulna Bill, to set up a medical university in the division.



