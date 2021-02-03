Three jailed at Char Fasson

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA, Feb 2: A mobile court on Sunday afternoon sent three men to jail for arranging child marriage in Char Fasson Upazila of the district.

Char Fasson Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) and Executive Magistrate Ripon Biswas sentenced groom Md Md Sohel, his father Abu Taher, and bride's father Nuruzzaman to six-month jail.

On information that a tenth-grader schoolgirl was married off in Ananda Prasad Village of the upazila on Friday, the administration raided there and sentenced the three men in jail.





