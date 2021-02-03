Man found dead in Manikganj

MANIKGANJ, Feb 2: Police recovered the body of a man from the char area of the Jamuna River in Daulatpur Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Baghutia Union Parishad Member Alauddin said locals spotted the body in Charkalikapur area at around 6pm and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore several injury marks.

Officer-in-Charge of Daulatpur Police Station Md Rejaul Karim confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.







