Wednesday, 3 February, 2021, 6:20 AM
Home Countryside

Agri-sector at Kamalganj set to suffer for selling of lands’ soil

Published : Wednesday, 3 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Salauddin Shuva

Top soil of croplands being taken away by brickfield owners at Kamalganj. photo: observer

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR, Feb 2: Farmlands in Kamalganj Upazila of the district are losing fertility due to lifting of top soil by brickfield owners.
According to sources at agriculture and environment offices, top soil from two-cropping lands is being lifted rampantly, which  will create a long term impact on the farmlands.  
Top soil has been taken away through trucks from different areas of the upazila including Munsibazar, Patanushar, Shamshernagar, Adampur, Kamalganj Sadar, and Rajdigheeparh.
In these areas, fertile soil layers from 1.5 to 2 feet are being excavated from farmlands.
A visit found top fertile soil was lifted by excavators from croplands in Rampur area of Munsiganj Union.
 Farmers are selling their top soil as they are in monetary crisis, field sources informed.
Brick field owners are stockpiling the  soil purchased at cheaper prices.
Locals said, farmlands are losing fertility; and environment is getting affected.
General farmers in different unions said, poor farmers purchase fertiliser and insecticide on credit after planting of paddy saplings. Later, they have to make other cost including wages of labourers.
These requirements compel them to sell soil of their farmlands.
They also have to sell paddy counting losses at cheaper prices to clear Mahajans' loans. After purchasing paddy by Mahajans, paddy prices increase; profits go to Mahajani traders.
That is why, marginal farmers are selling their fertile soil.
Sub-Assistant agriculture officer of Patanushar Union Gopal Dev said, top soil of six-inch  depth is suited to farming; if the top soil is removed, cropping does not yield well in the following  years.
These lands require huge cow dung and fertiliser to get arable fitness again, he added. It takes 10 to 15 years for the lands to be fertile again, he mentioned.
Lifting top soil is very harmful for the agriculture lands, he further said.
Assistant Director of Environment Department in Moulvibazar Badrul Huda said, "It is our part to see this matter. Necessary measures will be taken after receiving any complaint," he added.
Sylhet Divisional Coordinator of Bangladesh Lawyers Association Advocater Shah Shahed Aktar said, if six inches of top soil are excavated, agriculture production will be impacted; environment will be harmed.
Assistant Commissioner (AC-Land) Nasrin Chowdhury said, "Measures will be taken if complaint is received about cutting away fertile soil from farmlands."


