17 more contract corona in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Feb 2: Some 17 more people have contracted coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 25,260 in the division.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the information on Monday noon.

Of the newly infected people, five are in Rajshahi, five in Bogura, five in Sirajganj and two in Pabna districts.

Among the total infected, 23,605 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 390 died of it in the division till Monday morning.









