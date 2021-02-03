Video
Home Countryside

Two minors drown in two districts

Published : Wednesday, 3 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Our Correspondents

Two minors drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Barguna and Laxmipur, in two days.
TALTALI, BARGUNA:  A three-year-old boy drowned in a pond in the upazila on Tuesday noon. Deceased Abdullah was the son of Enamul Haque, a resident of Badurgachha Village in Taltali.
Locals said Abdullah was playing on their courtyard. At one stage, he slipped into the pond while his relatives were unaware of it. After searching, they found the floating body on water and recovered it.
KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Monday noon.
Deceased Nusaifa Jahan, 2, was the daughter of Dakshin Char Falkon Village under Patarihat Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Nusaifa fell in a pond nearby the house at noon while her family members were unaware about it.
Later, the family members found and recovered her body from the pond. Patarihat Union Parishad Chairman Advocate AKM Nurul Amin Raju confirmed the incident.


