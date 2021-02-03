47 nabbed in two districts

At least 47 people were arrested on different charges in two district in three days.

PHULBARI, KURIGRAM: Police in a drive have detained three people along with phensedyl syrup in the upazila on Monday. The detainees are Jafar Hasan, 29, Anwar Hossain, and Milon Sarker, 29.

Officer-in-Charge of Phulbari Police Station Razib Kumar Roy said police detained them with 10 bottles of phensedyl syrup from Atiabari area in the evening.

They were sent to jail on Tuesday following a court order after filing a case, he added.

RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch of Police, in separates drives from Saturday till Sunday morning, arrested 44 people on different charges in the city.

The information was confirmed through a press release from RMP office on Sunday.

Of the arrestees, 25 had arrest warrant, nine were drug addicts and the remaininh 10 were arrested on different charges.

Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the press release added.







