Wednesday, 3 February, 2021, 6:19 AM
Two killed in road mishaps in 2 dists

Published : Wednesday, 3 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Our Correspondents

At least two persons including a pregnant woman and three others were injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Barguna and Chapainawabganj, on Tuesday.
AMTALI, BARGUNA: A pregnant woman was killed and three persons including two children and an elderly woman received injuries in a road accident in the upazila on Tuesday.
Deceased Rehana Begum, was the wife of Afzal Hossain Bepari of Kalibari Village under Chaora Union.
Reana's four-year-old daughter Ria Moni and two relatives Piyara Begum, 60, and Khadiza Akhter, 5, also received injuries in the accident.
All the deceased and injured were sitting on the engine box of a Patuakhali-bound bus of Meheli Paribahan.
They fell down on the road from the bus when another but hit it around 11 am.
Rehana was killed on the spot being crushed by a vehicle.
The injured were admitted to Patuakhali Medical College Hospital.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Amtali Police Station (PS) M Shah Alam said the bus was seized.
GOMOSTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A tractor driver was killed while his vehicle turned turtle on the road in the upazila on Tuesday.
Deceased Sumon was the son of Yusuf Ali of the upazila.
The accident took place at Bogla area around 11am when the soil-carrying tractor overturned, said Gomostapur PS OC Salim Reza.
Sumon was trapped under the soil and died.
An unnatural death was lodged with the police   station.


