Wednesday, 3 February, 2021, 6:19 AM
4th National Safe Food Day Observed

Thrust on ensuring food safety for all

Published : Wednesday, 3 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Our Correspondents

A discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference room in the town on Tuesday to mark the 4th National Safe Food Day. DC Md Shariful Islam chaired the programme as chief guest. photo: observer

A discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference room in the town on Tuesday to mark the 4th National Safe Food Day. DC Md Shariful Islam chaired the programme as chief guest. photo: observer

The 4th National Safe Food Day-2021 was  observed on Tuesday throughout the country with a call to prevent food adulteration and ensure food safety for all.
PIROJPUR:  On this occasion, Bangladesh Food Safety Authority in the district organised a discussion meeting in the conference room of the deputy commissioner (DC) office.
DC Abu Ali Md. Shazzad Hossain attended the programme as chief guest while ADC (General) Chawdhury Raoshan Islam chaired the programme. Additional Police Superintendent (Headquarters) was present as special guest.
A multimedia-based speech was delivered by district safe food officer at the meeting.
Speakers laid emphasis on massive campaign among general people about food safety. Honesty and sincerity of traders and growers will have to be ensured, they suggested.
To develop a safe food atmosphere, government officials, general people and law-enforcing agencies will have to work together, they added.      
Among others, Journalist Muniruzzman Nasim Ali, district  unit President of Consumers Association of Bangladesh Journalist Ziaul Ahsan, Traders' Association President Golum Mawla Nakib, and fruit trader Md  Faruk Hossain also spoke on the occasion.
FENI: On the National Safe Food Day,  a discussion meeting was held in the district town on Tuesday.
DC  Md Wahiduzzaman addressed the meeting  held in his office conference room as chief guest.   It was presided over by ADC Md Golam       Zakaria.
A multimedia key-note presentation was made by District Safe Food Officer Afifa Siddika.
Among others, Deputy Director of LGED Dr. Mohammed Manzurul Islam, ADC (Revenue) and Additional District Magistrate Asgar Ali also spoke.


« PreviousNext »

