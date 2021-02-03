Thrust on ensuring food safety for all



PIROJPUR: On this occasion, Bangladesh Food Safety Authority in the district organised a discussion meeting in the conference room of the deputy commissioner (DC) office.

DC Abu Ali Md. Shazzad Hossain attended the programme as chief guest while ADC (General) Chawdhury Raoshan Islam chaired the programme. Additional Police Superintendent (Headquarters) was present as special guest.

A multimedia-based speech was delivered by district safe food officer at the meeting.

Speakers laid emphasis on massive campaign among general people about food safety. Honesty and sincerity of traders and growers will have to be ensured, they suggested.

To develop a safe food atmosphere, government officials, general people and law-enforcing agencies will have to work together, they added.

Among others, Journalist Muniruzzman Nasim Ali, district unit President of Consumers Association of Bangladesh Journalist Ziaul Ahsan, Traders' Association President Golum Mawla Nakib, and fruit trader Md Faruk Hossain also spoke on the occasion.

FENI: On the National Safe Food Day, a discussion meeting was held in the district town on Tuesday.

DC Md Wahiduzzaman addressed the meeting held in his office conference room as chief guest. It was presided over by ADC Md Golam Zakaria.

A multimedia key-note presentation was made by District Safe Food Officer Afifa Siddika.

Among others, Deputy Director of LGED Dr. Mohammed Manzurul Islam, ADC (Revenue) and Additional District Magistrate Asgar Ali also spoke.







