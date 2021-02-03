Video
China mission going ‘very well’

Published : Wednesday, 3 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

WUHAN, Feb 2: The World Health Organization mission probing the origins of Covid-19 in China was going "very well", one of its members said Tuesday, as the team visited an animal disease control centre in the city where the first cases were reported.
China has faced criticism at home and abroad for playing down the initial outbreak and concealing information when it first emerged in Wuhan in December 2019, raising doubts over the usefulness of the WHO trip.
The investigative team arrived at the Hubei province animal disease prevention centre in Wuhan Tuesday morning, where the group donned white hazmat suits for a tour of the facilities.    -AFP



