100m vaccinated around world

PARIS, Feb 2: More than 100 million Covid-19 vaccines have been given around the world, an AFP tally from official sources found Tuesday.

But none of the world's 29 poorest countries has formally started mass vaccination drives, while the richest nations have given more than two-thirds of jabs administered.

Israel leads the race by far, with 37 percent of its population having received at least one dose, while more than a fifth have already got their second.

Yet more than a third of humanity (35 percent) live in countries where vaccination has yet to begin.

After Israel, the countries that have given the most doses are in North America, Europe and the Persian Gulf. -AFP








