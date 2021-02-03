Video
Trump who?

Published : Wednesday, 3 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

WASHINGTON, Feb 2: To hear the new White House spokeswoman tell it, Joe Biden's team doesn't spend a lot of time thinking about former president Donald Trump -- and they certainly don't miss him on Twitter.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked at the daily briefing on Monday whether Trump's banishment from Twitter makes it easier for Biden to negotiate a Covid-19 relief package with Congress.
"This may be hard to believe," Psaki told reporters. "We don't spend a lot of time talking about or thinking about president Trump here -- former president Trump to be very clear.
"I think that is a question that's probably more appropriate for Republican members (of Congress) who are looking for ways to support a bipartisan package and whether that gives them space," she said.
"But I can't say we miss him on Twitter," Psaki added.    -AFP


