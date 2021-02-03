Huge snowstorm hits US east coast, disrupting virus vaccinations

NEW YORK, Feb 2: A huge snowstorm has brought chaos to the United States' east coast, shuttering airports, closing schools and forcing the postponement of coronavirus vaccinations into Tuesday morning as New York City steeled itself for possibly one of its heaviest ever snowfalls.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued storm warnings from Virginia to Maine -- home to tens of millions of people -- as heavy snow mixed with wind gusts up to 50 miles (80 kilometers) per hour spurred blizzards along the eastern seaboard.

New York declared a state of emergency restricting non-essential travel, moved all children back to remote learning and rescheduled long-awaited vaccine shots as some parts of the city were hit by more than 18 inches (1.5 feet) of snow.

CNN meteorologists said that figure could reach two feet before the storm comes to an end.

"The storm is still developing. It's still intensifying. It's a massive storm," one said, with the broadcaster reporting the extreme weather could continue into Wednesday.

Salt trucks and snowplows moved out across New York's streets, already quieter than usual due to Covid-19, as Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the few children who had returned to classrooms would also stay at home on Tuesday.

"There will be locusts, next, at the rate we're going," he quipped on MSNBC.

More than 1,600 US flights were canceled -- mostly at airports in New York, Boston, Philadelphia and Washington -- disrupting travel that has already been heavily curtailed by the pandemic.

Airlines canceled all flights in and out of LaGuardia and JFK airports, while 71 percent of flights were scrapped at Newark Liberty Airport. -AFP







