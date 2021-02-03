Video
Wednesday, 3 February, 2021
Foreign News

Oli calls constitutional council meeting amid ongoing political crisis

Published : Wednesday, 3 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

KATHMANDU, Feb 2: Amid the ongoing political crisis in Nepal, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli called a meeting of the Constitutional Council on Wednesday at 11 am.
The meeting comes after students protesting against the dissolution of Parliament clashed with police near the Federal Parliament of Nepal in Kathmandu on Monday. Demonstrators affiliated to All Nepal National Free Student Union (ANNFSU) of ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) had scuffled with police as they attempted to organise a flash mob in front of Parliament in Kathmandu.
Prior to this, three former Nepali Prime Ministers, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Madhav Kumar Nepal and Jhalanath Khanal on Sunday participated in a sit-in-protest at Maitighar of Kathmandu against the dissolution of Parliament.    -ANI


