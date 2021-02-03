Video
Wednesday, 3 February, 2021
200 held as court considers jailing Navalny

Published : Wednesday, 3 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

MOSCOW, Feb 2: Russian police have detained more than 200 people near a Moscow court which is considering whether to jail Putin critic Alexei Navalny.
Many riot police, including some on horses, are deployed outside the court. The hearing is to decide whether to turn Navalny's suspended sentence into an actual prison term. He could face up to three and a half years, in a case that has sparked nationwide protests. He calls the embezzlement conviction fabricated.
The arrests were reported by the Russian OVD-Info monitoring group, which documents police activities, and by the Moscow Public Monitoring Commission (ONK), a human rights body. Navalny's return to Russia on 17 January triggered mass protests in support of him, many of them young Russians who have only ever experienced President Vladimir Putin's rule.
Navalny has been accused of breaking probation rules which required him to report regularly to Russian police over the 2014 suspended sentence for embezzlement. His lawyers say it is absurd he is accused of breaching probation, as the authorities knew he was recovering in Berlin after a nerve agent attack that nearly killed him.    -AFP


