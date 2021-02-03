Video
300 missing Rohingya women trafficked from Indonesia refugee camp

Published : Wednesday, 3 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

LHOKSEUMAWE, Feb 2: Scores of Rohingya women missing from a refugee camp in Indonesia have been trafficked into Malaysia to reunite with their husbands, several sources said.
Just over 100 refugees remain at the camp in Lhokseumawe on Indonesia's northern coast, well down from the almost 400 who arrived in separate boat landings between June and September last year.
Neither local authorities nor the UN could account for the whereabouts of the women, who are feared to have enlisted traffickers to help them cross the Malacca strait into Malaysia.
"They talked with their husbands on the phone and made arrangements," said Namashah, whose own reunification with his wife and daughter was profiled in an AFP series on trafficking networks.
Relatively affluent Muslim-majority Malaysia is the main destination for Rohingya fleeing sprawling refugee camps in Bangladesh set up to house them after a bloody crackdown by Myanmar's military drove them into the poor South Asian country.
"We heard that some traffickers went to camp, took money and then helped the women escape," he added.
Some of the women had since called friends in the Lhokseumawe camp to say they had reunited with their husbands, Namashah said, but others may have fallen into more dire circumstances.
"Some are missing and we don't know what happened, whether they got there or were sold by traffickers," he added.
"We've heard some are with their husbands and others got caught," said Fatimah Binti Azizulhaq, 20.
At least 18 Rohingya from the Lhokseumawe camp and over a dozen suspected smugglers were recently caught by police several hundred kilometres south, in Medan city, a frequent staging point for illegal crossings into Malaysia.     -AFP


