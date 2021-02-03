Sk Jamal beats Saif SC 3-2 in nail biter



The booters of Sheikh Jamal DC rejoicing the match winning goal against Saif SC in Bangladesh Premier League on Tuesday at BNS, Dhaka. �BFF

Saif boys who went for the breather with a 2-0 lead in cheerful mode were certainly unaware that their lead was not going to stand till the long whistle. May be the Jamal boys who ultimately turned the table were too uncertain about the margin they were going to set in the match!

Saif SC scorer Faisal Ahmed opened the net in the 22 minute and Nigeria striker John Okoli doubled the lead in the injury time of the first half.

But everything changed in second half when the Jamal boys recommence the match in new spirit. Though they had to wait 30 minutes more to reduce the margin, it helped them be in control of the atmosphere of the match. Gambian striker Solomon King scored the goal.

Striker Nurul Absar netted the equalising goal in the next minute.

Following a lot of attacks and counterattacks, the Dhanmondi club finally scored the match winning goal in the injury time of the second half. It was Solomon again who scored his second from a penalty kick.

Winning the match Sk Jamal moved to the third place with 12 points when Saif SC stayed at the same fifth place with seven points.



