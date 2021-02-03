Video
Home Sports

Bangabandhu Cricket Series 2021

Tigers to play red-ball cricket today after one year

Published : Wednesday, 3 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim (L) and Saif Hassan (R) play football with teammates during a training session at the Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Cricket Stadium in Chittagong on February 2, 2021. photo: AFP

Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim (L) and Saif Hassan (R) play football with teammates during a training session at the Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Cricket Stadium in Chittagong on February 2, 2021. photo: AFP

Two-match Test series between Bangladesh and West Indies, matches of which are the part of World Test Championship, kick starts today. Both hosts and guests are sanguine to display their best artistry with bat and ball. The match commences at 9:30am (BST) at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Cricket Stadium, Chattogram.
Tigers played their last Test match against Zimbabwe between February 22 and 25 in 2020 at Mirpur, which they won by an innings and 106 runs. West Indies conversely, played couple of five-day international matches against New Zealand and conceded innings defeats in both the affairs.  
Bangladesh are surely boost up with the inclusion of Shakib Al Hasan, who missed India tour in 2019 followed by Pakistan Toru and home series and Zimbabwe last year due to ICC's one year ban that came to an end in October 29 last year. Shadman Islam Onik also comes back in the side after long gap due to injury, who possibly will open Bangladesh innings with the bat alongside Tamim Iqbal, if Tigers' think tank doesn't prefer young Saif Hasan as Tamim's best mate.  
Youngster Nazmul Hossain Shanto, skipper Mominul Haque, Shakib, Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das make a strong batting line-up for Bangladesh. Taijul Islam and either of Mehidy Miraz or Nayeem Hasan will round their arms with Shakib, if Bangladesh prefers three-pace and two-spin policy while either of Mustafizur Rahman or Taskin Ahmed will join with Abu Jayed Rahi in the pace bowling unit. If Bangladesh goes with an extra pacer, Taijul will be the lone spinning partner of Shakib.
West Indies existing Test side is stronger than their ODI squad that was whitewashed last week against hosts. Thery have proven performers like skipper Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Raymon Reifer, Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Joshua Da Silva and Jomel Warrican.
But the spotlight is surely goes on enormous Rekheem Cornwall, the 147-kg spinner, who hauled five wickets during warm-up match against BCB XI.
Guests however, are clearly ahead statistically. Tigers meet 16 times with the Island nation before today and registered four wins with two draws. Home side won two of the six previous bilateral Test series.
ZACS offers a lot to batters in earlier couple of days while spinners dominate in the later part of the match. So, both the sides must prefer to enrich spin department and will choose to bat first prior to win the toss to avail the opportunities offered by the wickets.


