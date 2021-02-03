BANKING EVENTS

Video
Published : Wednesday, 3 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

One Bank Additional Managing Director Md. Monzur Mofiz and Carnival Assure Ltd Managing Director Mohiuddin Rasti Morshed exchanging documents after signing an agreement on behalf of their respective organisations in presence of their colleagues at a ceremony held in the city recently. Under the Agreement, both parties will work together towards removing cash friction and building digital eco system. OK Wallet customers will be able to purchase different insurance products and pay insurance premium of Carnival Assure from OK Wallet App.     photo: Bank




NCC Bank Chairman S. M. Abu Mohsin along with Yakub Group Chairman Md. Yakub Ali handing over a packet containing blanket to the CMP Commissioner Saleh Md. Tanvir, while CMP Deputy Commissioner Md. Amir Zafor looks on at CMP Headquarters in Chattograam recently. NCC Bank donates 400 blankets to the CMP (Chattogram Metropolitan Police) as part of the bank's corporate social responsibility.    photo: Bank



First Security Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL) Managing Director (Current Charge) Abdul Aziz along with Additional Managing Director Md. Mustafa Khair and other high officials, inaugurating its relocated Madhabdi SME/Krishi Branch at N.D Tower, Algee Road, Madhabdi Pourashava, Narsingdi recently through video conference. A Doa Mahfil was also organised in this regard.    photo: Bank



Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) Managing Director and CEO Quazi Osman Ali along with top officials, inaugurating its 64th and 65th Sub-branch namely Bazra and Katgor Subbranch respectively at Begumgonj, Noakhali and Patenga, Chattogram recently through virtual platform.      photo: Bank


