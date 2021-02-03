Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 3 February, 2021, 6:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

‘Economic growth has devastating cost to nature’

Published : Wednesday, 3 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

PARIS, Feb 2: Humanity's unbridled growth in recent decades has come at a "devastating cost to nature" according a wide-ranging international review on the vital economic role played by our living planet.
The 600-page rundown of scientific material commissioned by the British government highlighted the precarious state of global biodiversity and warned that nothing short of a sea change in how countries power economic growth could prevent catastrophic impacts for nature, and humanity.
The Dasgupta Review - a two-year collaboration of hundreds of academics from around the world overseen by Partha Dasgupta, professor emeritus of economics at the University of Cambridge - said that all livelihoods depended on the health of the planet.
It showed that while global capital produced per person had doubled in the three decades since 1992, the stock of natural capital - that is, the quantifiable benefit an individual derives from services bestowed by nature - - had plunged 40 per cent.
"While humanity has prospered immensely in recent decades, the ways in which we have achieved such prosperity means that it has come at a devastating cost to nature," the review said.
It called for a fundamental redressing of humanity's demands and nature's supply, warning that biodiversity is intricately linked with human wellbeing and health.
Some species are going extinct up to 1,000 times faster than the historical average, "undermining nature's productivity, resilience and adaptability", the review said.
It warned that catastrophes related to nature loss - including the Covid- 19 pandemic which was driven by land-use changes and species exploitation - could prove to be "the tip of the iceberg" if development continued at its current rate.
"We are totally dependent upon the natural world," renowned naturalist David Attenborough wrote in a foreword to the review.
"It supplies us with every oxygen-laden breath we take and every mouthful of food we eat.
"But we are currently damaging it so profoundly that many of its natural systems are now on the verge of breakdown."
The economic benefits of biodiversity had historically been missed from growth models, distorting the value of capital accumulation and leaving crucial conservation programmes chronically underfunded, said the review. With an estimated $4-6 trillion in funding each year going to unsustainable economic activities such as fossil fuel use and damaging farming techniques, governments "exacerbate the problem by paying people more to exploit nature than to protect it", it added.
It called for a new way of defining economic wellbeing, one that takes nature's services into account, to replace the traditional GDP model.
But it warned that choosing a more sustainable growth trajectory would require "transformative change, underpinned by levels of ambition, coordination and political will akin to, or even grater than, those of the Marshall Plan".
Such a sustainable future would include a total decarbonisation of the global energy system, the review concluded.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
‘Economic growth has devastating cost to nature’
US-Bangla airlines spread wings to Dubai
Bata donates meals to 5,600 underprivileged children
Record 10.30m kg of made-tea output in northern-districts
BP plunges into $20.3b annual loss on virus fallout
Pak inflation eases to 5.65pc in Jan
IGW Operators Forum elects new executive body


Latest News
Alexey Navalny jailed as he denounces 'Putin the poisoner'
Black money: CPD for breaking vicious circle of illicit income
Case filed over Sunamganj journalist beating
Sylhet child murder: HC orders arrest of father
5 children killed in US Oklahoma mass shooting
Bangladesh bid to start 'afresh' in first Test for a year
Two killed as motorcycles collide in Jashore
Vaccine only remedy for eradication of COVID-19: Maleque
Bangladesh to become member of NDB soon: Kamal
Indian pvt university offers scholarship to Bangladeshi students
Most Read News
Bangladesh dismisses Al Jazeera report politically-motivated
Controversy over SJC reignites
S Korea confirms new case of highly pathogenic bird flu
Coup in Myanmar: Implications for Rohingya repatriation
Ibrahim Khaled's condition critical, shifted to ICU
Propaganda being spread against govt: PM Hasina
UK summons Myanmar envoy over military coup
Think twice before dismantling iconic Kamalapur Station
Bangladesh Army condemns Al Jazeera report
Myanmar military removes 24 ministers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft