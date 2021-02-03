Video
Bata donates meals to 5,600 underprivileged children

Published : Wednesday, 3 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Bata donates meals to 5,600 underprivileged children

Bata donates meals to 5,600 underprivileged children

Bata Bangladesh recently donated meals towards 5,600 underprivileged children in collaboration with UCEP Bangladesh, says a press release.
On behalf of UCEP Bangladesh, Executive Director Ms. Tahsinah Ahmed thanked Bata Bangladesh for the noble initiative. Addressing to the UCEP management, Bata's Head of Marketing Iftekhar Mallick said, "It's an honor for us to be here and collaborate with you and see thousands of happy faces today. The crisis we're going through is something to overcome together. That's why Bata owned the slogan- Let's Walk Together. I see many companies as well are taking such initiatives to support causes and help the society which is really encouraging for us."
In the beginning of the pandemic, Bata, in collaboration with HelO, distributed 7,200 PPEs to the health-care givers who were in the field to fight with COVID-19. In the month of April, Bata Group, headquartered in Lausanne, donates 1 million pairs of shoes in the countries with Bata footprint to health care workers, volunteers and their families, the front-liners fighting the Covid-19 with admirable courage and dedication every day.


