Wednesday, 3 February, 2021, 6:17 AM
Pak inflation eases to 5.65pc in Jan

Published : Wednesday, 3 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Feb 1: The inflation rate eased to 5.65 per cent in January, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said on Monday, from 8pc the previous month. A decrease in the prices of vegetables, pulses, eggs, spices and chicken helped bring down the consumer price index (CPI), the bureau said.
It said the Urban CPI recorded a decrease of 0.16pc while Rural CPI recorded a drop of 0.29pc. The average inflation rate from July-January (2020-21) was 8.19pc and food inflation at 13.79pc over the year earlier period.
After touching as high as over 14pc early last year, the January reading was the first time that core inflation has come down to the level of what the PTI government had inherited when it came to power in August 2018.    -Reuters


