

A K M Shamsuddoha & Mohammed Abdus Salam IGW Operators Forum elects new executive body IGW Operators Forum elects new executive body

A K M Shamsuddoha, Chairman, Global Voice Telecom Limited) and Mohammed Abdus Salam, Chairman, Songbird Telecom Limited) were elected as Chairman and Vice Chairman respectively at the election held at the IOF office at Gulshan-1, Dhaka.

Other elected EC members are. Md. Zainal Abedin of BanglaTrac Communications Limited, Khalid Islam of Digicon Telecommunication Limited, Brig. Gen (Rtd) Md. Abdul Hannan of Mir Telecom Limited, Syed Moinul Haq of Novotel Limited, Mohammad Sarwar Hossain of Roots Communication Limited, Hafizur Rahman of HRC Technologies Limited, Ashik Ahmed of First Communications Limited,. Gazi Md. Salahuddin of Platinum Communications Limited, Syed Samiul Huq of Venus Telecom Limited, Nadir Shah Qureshi of BG Tel Limited and Nazrul Islam of Bangladesh International Gateway Limited.

The Election was conducted through an independent Election Board which comprised of Manzur Ahmed as Chief Election Commissioner, Neaz Mohammed and Masud Khan as Commissioners.



















IGW Operators Forum (IOF) on Monday elected the new Executive Committee for 2021-2023 term.A K M Shamsuddoha, Chairman, Global Voice Telecom Limited) and Mohammed Abdus Salam, Chairman, Songbird Telecom Limited) were elected as Chairman and Vice Chairman respectively at the election held at the IOF office at Gulshan-1, Dhaka.Other elected EC members are. Md. Zainal Abedin of BanglaTrac Communications Limited, Khalid Islam of Digicon Telecommunication Limited, Brig. Gen (Rtd) Md. Abdul Hannan of Mir Telecom Limited, Syed Moinul Haq of Novotel Limited, Mohammad Sarwar Hossain of Roots Communication Limited, Hafizur Rahman of HRC Technologies Limited, Ashik Ahmed of First Communications Limited,. Gazi Md. Salahuddin of Platinum Communications Limited, Syed Samiul Huq of Venus Telecom Limited, Nadir Shah Qureshi of BG Tel Limited and Nazrul Islam of Bangladesh International Gateway Limited.The Election was conducted through an independent Election Board which comprised of Manzur Ahmed as Chief Election Commissioner, Neaz Mohammed and Masud Khan as Commissioners.