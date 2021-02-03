Video
Banglalink, Google to facilitate youth employment

Published : Wednesday, 3 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 9
Business Desk

Mobile phone operator Banglalink struck a strategic partnership with jobs and career development app, Kormo Jobs powered by Google to facilitate youth employment.
The announcement on this partnership was made today by Erik Aas, Chief Executive Officer, Banglalink at a virtual press conference.
Bickey Russel, Operations Lead on Google's Next Billion Users initiative team also joined the press conference, that was held on Monday.
Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar joined the virtual event as the chief guest, said a press release.
Under this partnership, Banglalink is hosting kiosks for Kormo Jobs at its customer centers in Dhaka and Chittagong.
At the kiosks, Kormo representatives will assist job-seekers in finding employment opportunities and accessing learning resources through the Kormo Jobs app.
Kormo Jobs will also hold regular training sessions on CV writing, interview tips, and other topics on jobs search as part of the initiative.
Mustafa Jabbar said this kind of partnership between two tech organizations can significantly contribute to the making of a digitally advanced nation that the government envisions today.
The youth of the country need to utilize such digital platforms to open up more career building opportunities, he added.
Erik Aas said Banglalink believes that making more job opportunities and learning resources accessible through digital platforms is an effective way to foster employment in a country like Bangladesh.
"Our strategic partnership with Kormo Jobs will help more job-seekers take advantage of the platform and find opportunities according to their skill sets," he added.
Bickey Russel said: "With dedicated kiosks at Banglalink customer care centers, we will be able to reach more job-seekers and employers who can benefit from our platform through its job-matching, up skilling and training features."


