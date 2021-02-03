Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 3 February, 2021, 6:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Jack Ma omitted from Chinese list of entrepreneurial leaders

Published : Wednesday, 3 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma

Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma

Feb 2: Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma has been left off a list of Chinese entrepreneurial leaders published by state media - the snub underscoring just how far he has fallen out of favour with Beijing.
China's best known businessman was not mentioned in an front-page article published by the Shanghai Securities News. Instead Huawei Technologies' Ren Zhengfei, Xiaomi Corp's Lei Jun and BYD's Wang Chuanfu were lauded for their contributions.
It was published on Tuesday when Alibaba will also report its latest quarterly earnings. The e-commerce giant did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The catalyst for Ma's current woes was an October 24, 2020 speech in which he blasted China's regulatory system, leading to the suspension of his Ant Group's $37 billion IPO just days before the fintech giant's listing.
Regulators have since launched an anti-trust probe into the tech sector with Alibaba taking much of the heat, while tighter regulations for Ant Group are also being considered.
Ma, who is not known for shying away from the limelight, subsequently disappeared from the public eye for about three months, triggering frenzied speculation about his whereabouts. He re-emerged last month with a 50-second video appearance.
The Shanghai Securities News said that while some of the entrepreneurs it praised had once behaved like "reckless heroes" in their efforts to break away from an old, rigid economic system, they now led "a group of companies that respected the rules of development and abided by market rules".    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
‘Economic growth has devastating cost to nature’
US-Bangla airlines spread wings to Dubai
Bata donates meals to 5,600 underprivileged children
Record 10.30m kg of made-tea output in northern-districts
BP plunges into $20.3b annual loss on virus fallout
Pak inflation eases to 5.65pc in Jan
IGW Operators Forum elects new executive body


Latest News
Alexey Navalny jailed as he denounces 'Putin the poisoner'
Black money: CPD for breaking vicious circle of illicit income
Case filed over Sunamganj journalist beating
Sylhet child murder: HC orders arrest of father
5 children killed in US Oklahoma mass shooting
Bangladesh bid to start 'afresh' in first Test for a year
Two killed as motorcycles collide in Jashore
Vaccine only remedy for eradication of COVID-19: Maleque
Bangladesh to become member of NDB soon: Kamal
Indian pvt university offers scholarship to Bangladeshi students
Most Read News
Bangladesh dismisses Al Jazeera report politically-motivated
Controversy over SJC reignites
S Korea confirms new case of highly pathogenic bird flu
Coup in Myanmar: Implications for Rohingya repatriation
Ibrahim Khaled's condition critical, shifted to ICU
Propaganda being spread against govt: PM Hasina
UK summons Myanmar envoy over military coup
Think twice before dismantling iconic Kamalapur Station
Bangladesh Army condemns Al Jazeera report
Myanmar military removes 24 ministers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft