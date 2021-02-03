Fed policy makers split on need for more fiscal aid

Feb 2: As the White House and Congressional Democrats press for a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package that many Republicans say is more than what the country needs or can afford, Federal Reserve policymakers are also split on the issue.

"We are still in the teeth of this pandemic - and we are not out of the woods yet," Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan told the Chicago Council on Global Affairs in an online event Monday.

He forecast, as vaccines get rolled out and more businesses can reopen, the US economy will likely grow about 5 per cent this year, enough to push unemployment down to 4.5 per cent, from 6.7 per cent in December.

That forecast, he said, assumes no further fiscal relief, except what may be needed to ensure there's enough money to vaccinate people and reopen schools, and for the unemployed to make ends meet - an amount he didn't quantify.

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari, among the central bank's most dovish policymakers, had a more expansive view of fiscal relief, likening it to "wartime spending" and noting that the government has plenty of capacity for issuing debt to pay for it.

Kashkari also suggested he supports stimulus checks, a key part of President Joe Biden's proposal opposed by Republican critics who contend that many who get the checks may not actually need them. Biden's $1400 payments would come on top of the $600 checks in the package Congress passed in December, and the $1200 checks included in the first round of pandemic relief.

"It's very hard to design a government program for the whole US economy that is effectively targeted that doesn't leave lots of people out," Kashkari told an online seminar held by Montana's Bureau of Business and Economic Research. "The checks are like spraying water against the fire: sometimes you just need water." -Reuters





