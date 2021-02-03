Turkish investors keen to invest in BD jute sector: Envoy



Ambassador of Turkey to Bangladesh Mustafa Osman Turan along with his senior embassy officials meets, DCCI President President Rizwan Rahman at the DCCI office at Motijheel in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Half of their total import from Bangladesh comprises of jute and jute products worth $ 300 million, said the Turkish Ambassador while he paid a courtesy visit to DCCI President Rizwan Rahman at the DCCI (Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry) office on Tuesday.

The Turkish Ambassador also indicated some of the important potential areas where Turkish companies could invest or collaborate jointly in some sectors including agro-industry, light engineering, pharmaceuticals, ICT, ship building, energy, household appliances.

"We want to rebrand Turkey in Bangladesh" said the Ambassador.

The bilateral trade between Bangladesh and Turkey did not decline that much despite pandemic. Bangladesh's agriculture sector is being modernized and experiencing a digital transformation now. He termed this sector a very potential for joint collaboration.

Rizwan Rahman said Bangladesh has emerged as Turkey's third largest trade partner in South Asia with a total trade volume of $705 million in FY 2018-19.

He also proposed to hold a bilateral virtual B2B conclave to promote private sector investment. Rahman also requested Turkey through the Embassy to withdraw anti-dumping duty on yarn from Bangladesh imposed on 16 October 2018.

The DCCI President said the total trade volume of both the countries in 2019-20 was 686.88 million which does not reflect the actual trade potential of these two friendly countries.

He reiterated that more interaction and communication among the Turkish business bodies and Bangladeshi business community will enhance bilateral trade volume in future.

DCCI Senior Vice President N K A Mobin, FCS, FCA, Vice President Monowar Hossain and Commercial Counsellor of Turkish Embassy Kenan Kalayci were also present during the meeting.





