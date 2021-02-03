Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 3 February, 2021, 6:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Pran, P&G open new manufacturing facility in Habiganj

Published : Wednesday, 3 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Business Correspondent

Pran, P&G open new manufacturing facility in Habiganj

Pran, P&G open new manufacturing facility in Habiganj

Pran, P&G open new manufacturing facility in Habiganj

Pran, P&G open new manufacturing facility in Habiganj

US-based Procter & Gamble (P&G), world's largest FMCG company and PRAN Group, Bangladesh's leading business conglomerate, Monday inaugurated PRAN group's new manufacturing facility in Bangladesh.
This new facility, which will undertake manufacturing of P&G branded products in Bangladesh, was virtually inaugurated by Salman F Rahman, Private Industry and Investment Adviser to Prime Minister.
This contract manufacturing site will be operated by Advanced Personal Care Limited (APCL), a sister concern of PRAN group. The site is located at Habiganj Industrial Park at Olipur under Sayestaganj Upazila in Habiganj and will manufacture razors for P&G, said a press release.
Addressing the programme, Salman F Rahman said that one of the cornerstones of the government's economic policy is to really develop the private sector.
"I am very happy about P&G's investment in Bangladesh, and it sends a very strong signal not only to other US companies, but all over the world. That's because P&G's size, reputation and position as a successful global company," he added.
Md. Sirazul Islam, Executive Chairman at Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) said, "I hope this initiative will translate to the creation of value and employment for Bangladeshi men and women especially our young people who can grow as professionals by working in knowledge-based environment."
BSS adds: Virtually addressing the event, Earl R Millar, U.S ambassador to Bangladesh said, "Today marks a new day in the history of United States and Bangladesh's economic cooperation as P&G joins other US firms and grasping massive potentials which Bangladesh has as a major manufacturing base."
Madhusudan Gopalan, CEO, P&G South Asia said, "Our portfolio of superior products has been touching and improving lives of consumers in Bangladesh since 1994. This arrangement with PRAN to set up local contract manufacturing will enable us to serve our consumers further."
Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, Chairman and CEO at PRAN-RFL Group said, "We are proud to be P&G's partner in manufacturing superior products for Bangladeshi consumers."
The manufacturing facility will commence operations from February 2021.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
‘Economic growth has devastating cost to nature’
US-Bangla airlines spread wings to Dubai
Bata donates meals to 5,600 underprivileged children
Record 10.30m kg of made-tea output in northern-districts
BP plunges into $20.3b annual loss on virus fallout
Pak inflation eases to 5.65pc in Jan
IGW Operators Forum elects new executive body


Latest News
Alexey Navalny jailed as he denounces 'Putin the poisoner'
Black money: CPD for breaking vicious circle of illicit income
Case filed over Sunamganj journalist beating
Sylhet child murder: HC orders arrest of father
5 children killed in US Oklahoma mass shooting
Bangladesh bid to start 'afresh' in first Test for a year
Two killed as motorcycles collide in Jashore
Vaccine only remedy for eradication of COVID-19: Maleque
Bangladesh to become member of NDB soon: Kamal
Indian pvt university offers scholarship to Bangladeshi students
Most Read News
Bangladesh dismisses Al Jazeera report politically-motivated
Controversy over SJC reignites
S Korea confirms new case of highly pathogenic bird flu
Coup in Myanmar: Implications for Rohingya repatriation
Ibrahim Khaled's condition critical, shifted to ICU
Propaganda being spread against govt: PM Hasina
UK summons Myanmar envoy over military coup
Think twice before dismantling iconic Kamalapur Station
Bangladesh Army condemns Al Jazeera report
Myanmar military removes 24 ministers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft