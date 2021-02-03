

Pran, P&G open new manufacturing facility in Habiganj Pran, P&G open new manufacturing facility in Habiganj

This new facility, which will undertake manufacturing of P&G branded products in Bangladesh, was virtually inaugurated by Salman F Rahman, Private Industry and Investment Adviser to Prime Minister.

This contract manufacturing site will be operated by Advanced Personal Care Limited (APCL), a sister concern of PRAN group. The site is located at Habiganj Industrial Park at Olipur under Sayestaganj Upazila in Habiganj and will manufacture razors for P&G, said a press release.

Addressing the programme, Salman F Rahman said that one of the cornerstones of the government's economic policy is to really develop the private sector.

"I am very happy about P&G's investment in Bangladesh, and it sends a very strong signal not only to other US companies, but all over the world. That's because P&G's size, reputation and position as a successful global company," he added.

Md. Sirazul Islam, Executive Chairman at Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) said, "I hope this initiative will translate to the creation of value and employment for Bangladeshi men and women especially our young people who can grow as professionals by working in knowledge-based environment."

BSS adds: Virtually addressing the event, Earl R Millar, U.S ambassador to Bangladesh said, "Today marks a new day in the history of United States and Bangladesh's economic cooperation as P&G joins other US firms and grasping massive potentials which Bangladesh has as a major manufacturing base."

Madhusudan Gopalan, CEO, P&G South Asia said, "Our portfolio of superior products has been touching and improving lives of consumers in Bangladesh since 1994. This arrangement with PRAN to set up local contract manufacturing will enable us to serve our consumers further."

Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, Chairman and CEO at PRAN-RFL Group said, "We are proud to be P&G's partner in manufacturing superior products for Bangladeshi consumers."

The manufacturing facility will commence operations from February 2021.





