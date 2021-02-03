Video
BSEC chairman for 15pc tax gap between listed, non-listed firms

Published : Wednesday, 3 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Business Correspondent

BSEC Chairman Prof Shibli Rubaiyat-Ul Islam.

BSEC Chairman Prof Shibli Rubaiyat-Ul Islam.

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) demands a 15 per cent difference between listed companies and listed companies.
The chief of the capital market regulator Prof Shibli Rubaiyat-Ul Islam while speaking at a press conference at the BSEC office on Tuesday said this would be proposed for inclusion in the next budget
The press conference was organised on the upcoming road show to be held on February 9 in Dubai under aegis of BSEC.
The BSEC chairman said the corporate tax gap would have to be widened if multinational companies were to be listed on the capital market. Earlier, the tax gap was 10 percent, but in the current budget it has been reduced to 7.5 percent.
As a result, multinational companies are losing interest in being listed on the capital market. For this, the corporate tax gap has to be increased to bring multinational companies to the capital market.
Professor Shibli Rubaiyat said that if multinational companies were listed on the capital market, the cost would increase by two to three per cent to comply with their rules and regulations. Due to this lower gap they lose interest to be listed.
To cover the loss they need some incentives and corporate tax exemption is the way to provide them incentives. If the corporate tax rate gap is made 15 percent they between listed and non-listed it will encourage big companies to be listed.
Speaking about the road show to be held in Dubai, he said that every program organized in Dubai will have a different flavor. Bangladesh will be highlighted there in a positive way.
BSEC Executive Director Mahbub Alam said, "We need to highlight the capital market in front of foreign investors and NRBs." Foreign investment through road shows will increase a lot and there will be development of capital market.
He said Bangladesh's economic growth is very good. "Our capital market is lagging behind with the economic growth of the country. With the economic growth of different countries, however, the capital market develops and the capital market is a source of long-term financing".
Mahbub Alam said, "Domestic investment for financing is increasing but foreign investment is decreasing. Because those of us who are NRBs abroad, you know our remittances have increased even after Corona virus. And later on, there are economies in different countries."
This executive director of BSEC said, "The large infrastructural projects are going on in our country and we are doing a lot of works here." From here to now, what is happening in Bangladesh for financing these infrastructure projects and various long-term projects is basically the banking sector and the government sector taking some foreign help.










