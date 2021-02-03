Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 3 February, 2021, 6:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

101 pro-BNP lawyers write to President for forming SJC

Published : Wednesday, 3 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Staff Correspondent

Hundred-one Supreme Court lawyers have written to the President for constituting Supreme Judicial Council to probe allegations of corruption and election-related misconduct against the Chief Election Commission and its members.
Those who wrote the letter to the President are BNP-backed lawyers led by BNP's joint general secretary Barrister AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon reached it to the Bangabhaban on Tuesday afternoon.
They wrote the letter, two days later, after forty-two prominent citizens sought to meet President Abdul Hamid so that they can brief him about the allegations against the EC.
Mahbub Uddin Khokon told journalists at Law Reporters Forum in Supreme Court area at a press briefing. Lawyer Akteruzzaman, Rafiqul Haque Talukdar Raza, Mirza Al Mahmud, Barrister Shiab Uddin Khan, SM Zulfiqar Ali Jhunu, Barrister Redwanul Haque were present at the time. The EC was created as a constitutional body so that it can act independently without any bias. The EC's constitutional duty is to hold free, fair and acceptable elections, said Mahbub Uddin Khokon.
'It is an extremely corrupt and heinous deed to take crores of taxpayers' money by creating posts besides the official ones through abuse of power', said BNP backed former secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
101 pro-BNP lawyers write to President for forming SJC
Prof AAMS Arefin Siddique, former Vice Chancellor of Dhaka University
Black money: CPD for breaking vicious circle of illicit income
Dr Abdullah’s wife dies of post-Covid pneumonia
C-19 vaccination to begin in Ctg on Feb 7
Two more PWs testify in money laundering case against SK Sinha
Finalise protocol on employment of workers, BD urges Malaysia
Editors’ Forum condemns Al Jazeera report


Latest News
Alexey Navalny jailed as he denounces 'Putin the poisoner'
Black money: CPD for breaking vicious circle of illicit income
Case filed over Sunamganj journalist beating
Sylhet child murder: HC orders arrest of father
5 children killed in US Oklahoma mass shooting
Bangladesh bid to start 'afresh' in first Test for a year
Two killed as motorcycles collide in Jashore
Vaccine only remedy for eradication of COVID-19: Maleque
Bangladesh to become member of NDB soon: Kamal
Indian pvt university offers scholarship to Bangladeshi students
Most Read News
Bangladesh dismisses Al Jazeera report politically-motivated
Controversy over SJC reignites
S Korea confirms new case of highly pathogenic bird flu
Coup in Myanmar: Implications for Rohingya repatriation
Ibrahim Khaled's condition critical, shifted to ICU
Propaganda being spread against govt: PM Hasina
UK summons Myanmar envoy over military coup
Think twice before dismantling iconic Kamalapur Station
Bangladesh Army condemns Al Jazeera report
Myanmar military removes 24 ministers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft