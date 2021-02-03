101 pro-BNP lawyers write to President for forming SJC

Hundred-one Supreme Court lawyers have written to the President for constituting Supreme Judicial Council to probe allegations of corruption and election-related misconduct against the Chief Election Commission and its members.

Those who wrote the letter to the President are BNP-backed lawyers led by BNP's joint general secretary Barrister AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon reached it to the Bangabhaban on Tuesday afternoon.

They wrote the letter, two days later, after forty-two prominent citizens sought to meet President Abdul Hamid so that they can brief him about the allegations against the EC.

Mahbub Uddin Khokon told journalists at Law Reporters Forum in Supreme Court area at a press briefing. Lawyer Akteruzzaman, Rafiqul Haque Talukdar Raza, Mirza Al Mahmud, Barrister Shiab Uddin Khan, SM Zulfiqar Ali Jhunu, Barrister Redwanul Haque were present at the time. The EC was created as a constitutional body so that it can act independently without any bias. The EC's constitutional duty is to hold free, fair and acceptable elections, said Mahbub Uddin Khokon.

'It is an extremely corrupt and heinous deed to take crores of taxpayers' money by creating posts besides the official ones through abuse of power', said BNP backed former secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association.