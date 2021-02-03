Video
Wednesday, 3 February, 2021, 6:15 AM
Dr Abdullah’s wife dies of post-Covid pneumonia

Published : Wednesday, 3 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Staff Correspondent

Prime Minister's personal physician Prof Dr ABM Abdullah's wife and former Prof of Tejgaon College Social Welfare Department Mahmuda Begum passed away.
She breathed her last at around 2:20pm on Tuesday at Green Life Medical College Hospital in the capital. She had been put on life-support since Friday night. Earlier, Mahmuda Begum recovered from Covid-19. However, she succumbed to complications due to pneumonia, septicemia and septic shock.  Last Friday, after experiencing severe breathing problems, Mahmuda Begum was given high-flow oxygen and later she was put on life support.


