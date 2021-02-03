C-19 vaccination to begin in Ctg on Feb 7

CHATTOGRAM Feb 2: The first phase of Covid-19 vaccination programme will be inaugurated in Chattogram on February 7.

In this connection, the frontline fighters and the priority persons have already been identified. Civil Surgeon of Chattogram Sheikh Fazle Rabbi told the Daily Observer that a total of 4.56 lakh vaccine doses have been supplied to the port city and 14 upazilas of the district. Chattogram city has got 1,54,905 doses of vaccine, he added

Of the 14 upazilas, Anowara upazila has received 15,524 doses while Banshkhali upazila 25841 doses, Boalkhali upazila 13372 doses, Chandanaish upazila -13965 doses, Fatikchari upazila 31,525 doses, Hathazari upazila 25876 doses, Lohagara upazila 16776 doses, Mirsarai upazila 23896 doses, Patiya upazila 31651 doses, Rangunia upazila 20317 doses, Raojan upazila 19349 doses, Sandwip upazila16697 doses, Satkania upazila 23062 doses and Sitakunda upazila 23244 doses.

A total of 4.56 lakh doses of Corona Vaccine arrived in Chattogram on January 31. The vaccine has been stocked in EPI store safely.

The civil surgeon confirmed that the Chattogram administration of the Health Directorate and Chattogram City Corporation have arranged a programme for distribution of Covid-19 vaccine in the city as elsewhere in the district.

Chattogram Civil Surgeon said that vaccine would be given at 15 venues in the city, including all public and private medical colleges and hospitals. As many as 65 teams will work for inoculation of the vaccine in Chattogram, he said.

Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said a two day training programme has been imparted to nearly 300 nurses, midwife and volunteers on inoculation of vaccine. The training concluded on Sunday, Rabbi said.

The venues are Chattogram Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), General Hospital, Chattogram Cantonment Hospital, Chattogram Police Hospital, City Corporation General Hospital, Chattogram Navy Hospital, Chattogram Air Force Hospital, Chattogram Port Hospital, CCC Bandertila Hospital, CCC Mustafa Hakim Maternity Hospital, CCC Safa Motaleb Maternity Hospital, USTC Hospital, Southern Medical College Hospital, Ma O Shishu Hospital, and Marine City Medical College Hospital.

Meanwhile, Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) has already formed a 14-member vaccine distribution management committee. The frontline volunteers and physicians of several medical college hospitals will be given preference in the programme.

The CCC will introduce a new app to register the people for vaccination through online system.





