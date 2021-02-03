Video
Wednesday, 3 February, 2021
Home Back Page

Two more PWs testify in money laundering case against SK Sinha

Published : Wednesday, 3 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Court Correspondent

Two more prosecution witnesses on Tuesday gave statements before a Dhaka court in a money laundering case filed against former chief justice Surendra Kumar Sinha (SK Sinha) and 10 others.
The witnesses are Bangladesh Supreme Court bench reader Mahbub Hossain and Dhaka Bank's Savar EPZ Branch Manager Abu Zahid Ansary.
Judge Shaikh Nazmul Alam of the Special Judge's Court-4 of Dhaka recorded the statements of the witnesses.
After the witnesses' statements, the court fixed February 14 for next hearing of the case. A total 18 prosecution witnesses testified in the court.
On December 28 last year, SK Sinha's elder brother Narendra Kumar Sinha and his nephew gave their statements before the same court.
Seven of the accused were present at the court on Tuesday while SK Sinha and three others are absconding. On December 10 of 2019, the ACC pressed charges against SK Sinha and 10 others in the case.
On August 13 last year, the same court framed charges against them.
Justice Sinha resigned on November 11, 2017 from abroad. He is now in the USA.


« PreviousNext »

