Wednesday, 3 February, 2021, 6:15 AM
Finalise protocol on employment of workers, BD urges Malaysia

Published : Wednesday, 3 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Diplomatic Correspondent

Bangladesh has urged Malaysian to finalise the protocol amending the MoU between the government of Malaysia and the government of Bangladesh (G-to-G plus) on the employment of workers.
 Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen raised the issue when newly appointed High Commissioner of Malaysia in Bangladesh Hazanah Md Hashim met him at State Guest House, Padma, on Monday.
Bangladesh also requested Malaysia to take back the stranded Bangladeshi workers who could not return to Malaysia due to Covid-19 lockdown.
Bangladesh appreciated the government of Malaysia for allowing the workers to change employers and also for introducing the recalibration programme under which illegal workers would have an opportunity to legalise.  
The Malaysian high commissioner acknowledged the immense contributions of Bangladeshi workers and professionals in Malaysian economy and society.  
She assured Dhaka of taking up the issue of worker's return with her government. To expand trade, the high commissioner hoped that the negotiations for Free Trade Agreement (FTA) will start soon.
The Malaysian envoy was appreciative of the policy initiatives and social safety net programmes of Bangladesh in the face of prolonged pandemic.
Dr Momen lauded the strong moral and political support of Malaysia in favour of Rohingyas and sought further support from both Malaysia and Asean for a durable solution to the Rohingya crisis.  
He urged Malaysia to continue the operation of the Field Hospital to the support of the Rohingyas even in a limited form.
Dr Momen noted that recently the First Gentleman of Singapore donated relief materials to the Rohingyas staying in Bhasan Char Island.
 The foreign minister sought Malaysian support to Bangladesh's candidature for Asean Sectoral Dialogue Partner.
 He hoped that Bangladesh-Malaysia bilateral relations would reach a newer height during her tenure in Dhaka through meaningful cooperation and collaboration in different areas of interest.  
Dr Momen mentioned that Bangladesh has been enjoying brotherly and cordial relationship with Malaysia since independence.
He noted that Malaysia is important to Bangladesh on a wide range of issues such as overseas employment, higher education, science-technology, agro-processing, trade, tourism, energy etc. and foreign investment.
He suggested that an investment delegation from Malaysia may visit the Economic Zones and Industrial Parks in Bangladesh to invest in Bangladesh where an investment-friendly environment is prevailing.




