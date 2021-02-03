Editors’ Forum condemns Al Jazeera report

The Bangladesh Editors' Forum on Tuesday protested a report titled 'All the Prime Minister's Men' by Al Jazeera news channel.

The forum in a statement said Al Jazeera intentionally defamed the Prime Minister (PM) and important persons of the country in the report. The leaders of the 'Editors Forum' including its Chief Adviser and Editor of the Daily Observer Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, Convener of the forum and Daily Shadesh Pratidin Editor Rafiqul Islam Ratan and Member Secretary of the forum Daily Ajkaler Khabor Editor Faroque Ahmed Talukder urged the Aljazeera authorities to refrain from spreading such propaganda.

The government has already termed the Al Jazeera report a 'smear campaign' instigated by extremists and their allies, working from London and elsewhere.







