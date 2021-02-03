Video
Wednesday, 3 February, 2021, 6:15 AM
Mass enrolment in polytech instts project stuck since 2017

Published : Wednesday, 3 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Mohammad Zakaria

Even after three and half years, the government is yet to start a massive project to enrol mass number of students in the country's 49 polytechnic institutes for creating skilled manpower to compete in the international labour market.
The government had undertaken a project titled, 'Increasing facilities at 49 political institutes for the Admission of Mass Number of Students' which was approved on December 26 in 2017.
The project is being implemented jointly by the Bangladesh and Indian governments under the second line of credit.
But now the donor agency has put recommendations for implement through appointment of Project Management Consultant (PMC). Now the implementing body has proposed to increase the project cost to Tk 3,490.53 crore and extension of the tenure of the project till June 2026, a senior official of the Planning Commission told the Daily Observer on Tuesday.
The cost has been increased 36.25 per cent but the project work is yet to start, he also said.
On December 27 last, the Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) held a meeting about the first amendment proposal of the vital project.
The authority concerned has increased the project cost due to increase in the dollar exchange rate. The decision of implementing the project through appointing PMC has not been finalised, the meeting observed. According to the meeting working papers, the indecision regarding the project may delay the implementation of the project.  The project was taken for admitting mass number of the students in the 49 Polytechnic Institutes across the country for creating skilled manpower.
However, the government is also establishing 23 new Polytechnic Institutes in 23 districts of the country.
Meanwhile, the main project cost was estimated at Tk 2,561.92 crore. Tk 2186.18 crore funds from second Line of credit of Indian government and Tk 375.74 crore from the government exchequer will come. The project is supposed to be completed by June 2020. But the tenure of the project has also been extended a year to be completed on June 2021.


