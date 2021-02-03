Land Ministry to install civil ‘Suit Management System’

To monitor the land-related civil cases through online, the Land Ministry has decided to set up 'Civil Suit Management System (CSMS)' to ensure easy, transparent and efficient land management.

The ministry took the step to set up the CSMS in July last year following PPA-2006 and PPR-2008 under the direction of Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury to monitor the civil cases.

To develop the software for operating CSMS, the ministry on Tuesday signed an agreement with software developer company, Mysoftheaven (BD) Ltd in the ministry conference room at Secretariat.

Ministry's Joint Secretary (Legal Wing) Mahmud Hasan and Chief Executive Officer of Mysoftheaven Mofakhkharul Islam signed the agreement on behalf of the respective authorities.








