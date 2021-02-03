Keep wearing masks even after vaccination: PM



President M Abdul Hamid witnessing House proceedings from the President’s Box in parliament on Tuesday. photo : pid

"Those who are taking the vaccine will have to continue wearing masks. Health safety protocols must be followed. As long as the virus does not completely go away from the world, I call upon everyone to stay vigilant," Hasina said.

Health experts have reiterated the importance of wearing masks in staying safe from the highly contagious coronavirus. The government has made it mandatory for everyone to wear a mask outside home but many do not follow the directive showing minor excuses.

Health officials and experts advised people not to lower the guard.

In addition to online registration, people will be able to complete their registration for the COVID-19 vaccine at immunisation centres, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said.

"Everyone will be able to register via the app launched by the government," he said at an event in Dhaka urging people to take help from the Union Digital Centre if they face any problem during the process.

"People, who are not familiar with online services, will be able to complete registration by filling in a form at vaccination centres." -bdnews24.com







