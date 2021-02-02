Suu Kyi urges people to oppose coup

YANGON, Feb 1: A verified Facebook account from Myanmar's National League for Democracy (NLD) party on Monday published a statement on behalf of detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi, saying that people should not accept a military coup and should protest.

The NLD said the statement, which was uploaded on a Facebook page used by the party during its election campaign, was written before Monday's coup had taken place. Reuters could not immediately reach NLD party officials for comment. Suu Kyi has not

been seen in public since she was detained in early morning raids along with other key party figures and activists.

"The actions of the military are actions to put the country back under a dictatorship," said the statement, which carried leader Suu Kyi's name but not her signature. "I urge people not to accept this, to respond and wholeheartedly to protest against the coup by the military."

The statement was issued by the party chairman Win Htein, who in a handwritten note at the bottom stressed it was authentic and reflected Suu Kyi's wishes. "On my life I swear, that this request to the people is Aung San Suu Kyi's genuine statement," wrote Win Htein, who could not be reached by Reuters.

National League for Democracy (NLD) leader Suu Kyi led the party to a landslide victory in the 2020 elections but the military alleged the polls were marred with irregularities, calling the results invalid. The military had questioned the authenticity of nearly 9 million votes, suggesting the possibility of "voting malpractice."

It demanded the government or the United Elections Commission (UEC), a national level electoral commission responsible for organising and overseeing elections, to prove it at a special session. However, the UEC asserted that there was no evidence of electoral fraud, saying each vote was "counted transparently and witnessed by election candidates, election staff, the media, observers and other civil society organizations".

After the demand was rejected, the military, which is also known as the Tatmadaw, last week signalled to seize the power to settle the claims of irregularities. The diplomatic missions of several Western countries, including the US, and the Delegation of the EU had warned against a coup, urging the military to adhere to democratic norms. They registered their opposition to any attempt to alter the election results or impede the democratic transition.

However, the military intervened in the democratic process just before the first session of parliament since the November elections. The newly-elected lawmakers would have approved the next civilian government during the parliament session which was scheduled for February 1. Meanwhile, the agency in charge of air travel in Myanmar announced that it has stopped all passenger flights in the country.

The Tatmadaw drafted the 2008 Constitution after decades of military rule but inserted provisions to safeguard its own role in national affairs. The military reserved 25 per cent of seats in the parliament for itself and also fielded a political party as its proxy to contest elections. This made sure that the military maintained its supremacy in the country.

But the poor performance of the military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) and a sweep by NLD didn't go well with the armed forces, especially at a time when state counsellor Suu Kyi has emerged as a strong nationalist leader. The military has now pledged to hold fresh elections. -REUTERS







