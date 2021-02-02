Talks with Myanmar to go on despite coup, hopes FM

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Monday told the media that Rohingya repatriation would not be affected due to the latest development in Myanmar.

Foreign Minister said the agreement on Rohingya repatriation was signed with the Myanmar state, and it doesn't matter who is in power, the agreement must be followed.

On Sunday, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said Bangladesh and Myanmar are set to

start the director-general level meeting over the Rohingya repatriation issue in the first week of February.

Bangladesh, Myanmar and China held a tripartite meeting on January 19 in presence of the Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui (virtually). Mentioning the two Rohingya repatriation events in 1980 and 1990, Momen said the military was in power in Myanmar in the 1980s, '90s, but we could repatriate Rohingyas. He hoped that Rohingya repatriation would not be affected due to the latest development in Myanmar.

Bangladesh expects peace, stability and democratic process will be upheld in Myanmar where the military has taken control of the country after detaining de-facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other politicians early Monday.

The most crucial issue for Bangladesh is the repatriation of nearly a million Rohingyas, who fled a military crackdown in Myanmar's Rakhine state in 2017. Myanmar also faces genocide case at the International Court of Justice.











