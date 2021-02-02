Controversy over SJC reignites

After 42 prominent citizens appealed to the President, the question has risen whether Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) exists in the country or not.

The SJC, which had been scrapped by the 16th Amendment, has been upheld by the Appellate Division on July 3 in 2017. The full text of the verdict was released on August 1 the same year.

On Sunday they have renewed their appeal to the President, repeating the demand for constituting the Supreme Judicial Council to probe allegations of corruption and election-related misconduct against the Election Commission.

Law and Constitution experts said the provision of the SJC is now in abeyance because the government had filed a review petition against the Appellate Division decision that upheld the High Court verdict declaring the 16th amendment unconstitutional. As a result, there is no room currently to seek a probe against the Election Commission through the SJC.

The Constitution, which was rejected by the 16th amendment, cannot be reinstated in any way, experts said.

However, constitutional lawyer Dr Shahdeen Malik said that in the Supreme Court clearly stated at the end of the verdict that the SJC has been reinstalled.

"Mere filing of a review petition does not necessarily mean that the issue is suspended. The SJC is still active. So if the President desires he can constitute the SJC to investigate the allegations of corruption and misconduct against the EC," he added.

Article 96, which was scrapped by the 16th amendment, deals with the procedure for the formation and functions of the SJC.

The 16th amendment made in September 2014 had abolished the Chief Justice led SJC and restored parliament's power to remove the judges. The amendment was challenged in the High Court.

According to Article 3 of Article 96 of the Bangladesh Constitution stated, "There will be a Supreme Judicial Council, which will be referred to as 'Council' in this paragraph, and the next two judges between the Chief Justice of Bangladesh and the other judges will be composed of the elderly. There is a condition in this method that if the Council, at any time, investigates the ability or behaviour of a judge or such a member, or if a member of the council is absent, or is unable to work due to illness or any other reason, then the members of the council are the next. He will act as a member of the judge who is senior most. "

Following the SJC provision, an allegation made against the Chief Election Commissioner and other commissioners will be investigated through the SJC as per the Constitution.

Law Minister Anisul Haq told the Daily Observer that the SJC was not reinstated due to the cancellation of the 16th Amendment. It will be decided after disposing of the review petition, which is now pending, seeking to uphold the amendments.

On Sunday, the 42 distinguished citizens sought to meet President Abdul Hamid to brief him about the allegations face-to-face against the Election Commission.

Earlier on December 14, the noted citizens sent a letter to the President, calling for the constitution of SJC to probe allegations of "serious financial corruption and gross election-related misconduct" against the current EC under Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda.

Former law minister Barrister Shafique Ahmed told this correspondent that the noted citizens can write a letter to the President. But how the letter will be entertained depends on the President's decision.

He, however, refused to say anything about the SJC.

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin said according to Article 118 of the Constitution, the Supreme Court judges could be removed in the same way as the election commissioners. Now there is no SJC provision in the country due to another system being initiated through the 16th Amendment.

The High Court had declared the 16th Amendment unconstitutional. Later, the Appellate Division upheld the HC verdict. Still, a review petition is now pending before the apex court; therefore, the issue is not yet finalized.

On May 5 in 2016, a three-member special HC bench, headed by Justice Moyeenul Islam Chowdhury declared the 16th amendment unconstitutional and void as it found the changes went against the principles of the separation of powers and the judiciary's independence.

The government filed an appeal against the HC verdict. In July 3 2017, the SC rejected the appeal and upheld the HC verdict.

On 17 September 2014, the Jatiya Sangsad passed the 'Constitution (16th Amendment) Bill, 2014' without any opposition, empowering Parliament to impeach judges of the Supreme Court due to their incapacity or misconduct.

Nine Supreme Court lawyers filed the writ petition with the High Court on 5 November 2014, praying to consider the 16th Amendment as illegal and unconstitutional.









