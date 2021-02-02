Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 2 February, 2021, 2:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Controversy over SJC reignites

Published : Tuesday, 2 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92
Nazmul Ahsan Raju

After 42 prominent citizens appealed to the President, the question has risen whether Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) exists in the country or not.
The SJC, which had been scrapped by the 16th Amendment, has been upheld by the Appellate Division on July 3 in 2017. The full text of the verdict was released on August 1 the same year.
On Sunday they have renewed their appeal to the President, repeating the demand for constituting the Supreme Judicial Council to probe allegations of corruption and election-related misconduct against the Election Commission.
Law and Constitution experts said the provision of the SJC is now in abeyance because the government had filed a review petition against the Appellate Division decision that upheld the High Court verdict declaring the 16th amendment unconstitutional. As a result, there is no room currently to seek a probe against the Election Commission through the SJC.
The Constitution, which was rejected by the 16th amendment, cannot be reinstated in any way, experts said.
However, constitutional lawyer Dr Shahdeen Malik said that in the Supreme Court clearly stated at the end of the verdict that the SJC has been reinstalled.
"Mere filing of a review petition does not necessarily mean that the issue is suspended. The SJC is still active. So if the President desires he can constitute the SJC to investigate the allegations of corruption and misconduct against the EC," he added.  
Article 96, which was scrapped by the 16th amendment, deals with the procedure for the formation and functions of the SJC.
The 16th amendment made in September 2014 had abolished the Chief Justice led SJC and restored parliament's power to remove     the judges. The amendment was challenged in the High Court.
According to Article 3 of Article 96 of the Bangladesh Constitution stated, "There will be a Supreme Judicial Council, which will be referred to as 'Council' in this paragraph, and the next two judges between the Chief Justice of Bangladesh and the other judges will be composed of the elderly. There is a condition in this method that if the Council, at any time, investigates the ability or behaviour of a judge or such a member, or if a member of the council is absent, or is unable to work due to illness or any other reason, then the members of the council are the next. He will act as a member of the judge who is senior most. "
Following the SJC provision, an allegation made against the Chief Election Commissioner and other commissioners will be investigated through the SJC as per the Constitution.
Law Minister Anisul Haq told the Daily Observer that the SJC was not reinstated due to the cancellation of the 16th Amendment. It will be decided after disposing of the review petition, which is now pending, seeking to uphold the amendments.
On Sunday, the 42 distinguished citizens sought to meet President Abdul Hamid to brief him about the allegations face-to-face against the Election Commission.
Earlier on December 14, the noted citizens sent a letter to the President, calling for the constitution of SJC to probe allegations of "serious financial corruption and gross election-related misconduct" against the current EC under Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda.
Former law minister Barrister Shafique Ahmed told this correspondent that the noted citizens can write a letter to the President. But how the letter will be entertained depends on the President's decision.
He, however, refused to say anything about the SJC.
Attorney General AM Amin Uddin said according to Article 118 of the Constitution, the Supreme Court judges could be removed in the same way as the election commissioners. Now there is no SJC provision in the country due to another system being initiated through the 16th Amendment.
The High Court had declared the 16th Amendment unconstitutional. Later, the Appellate Division upheld the HC verdict. Still, a review petition is now pending before the apex court; therefore, the issue is not yet finalized.
On May 5 in 2016, a three-member special HC bench, headed by Justice Moyeenul Islam Chowdhury declared the 16th amendment unconstitutional and void as it found the changes went against the principles of the separation of powers and the judiciary's independence.
The government filed an appeal against the HC verdict. In July 3 2017, the SC rejected the appeal and upheld the HC verdict.
On 17 September 2014, the Jatiya Sangsad passed the 'Constitution (16th Amendment) Bill, 2014' without any opposition, empowering Parliament to impeach judges of the Supreme Court due to their incapacity or misconduct.
Nine Supreme Court lawyers filed the writ petition with the High Court on 5 November 2014, praying to consider the 16th Amendment as illegal and unconstitutional.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India’s ‘get well soon’ budget boosts healthcare spending 135pc
HC verdict on death reference Feb 17
coronavirus update bangladesh
Suu Kyi urges people to oppose coup
Governments around the world condemn coup
Talks with Myanmar to go on despite coup, hopes FM
Controversy over SJC reignites
C-19 Vaccination: Health workers’ leave cancelled till Feb 10


Latest News
Myanmar banks reopen after closing amid military coup - Reuters witness
Ibrahim Khaled's condition critical, shifted to ICU
2 held with Yaba in city
Myanmar military removes 24 ministers
UN fears for Myanmar Rohingya after coup, Security Council due to meet Tuesday
Six held as DB busts illegal liquor factory in Dhaka
Biden threatens US sanctions after Myanmar coup
Railway staff crushed under train on Airport Road
Army guarding Myanmar lawmakers' housing
5 more die after taking toxic liquor in Bogura
Most Read News
Is Rohingya repatriation on the horizon?
BGB on alert along Myanmar border
5 die after taking toxic liquor in Bogura
'2% vaccine recipients show side effects'
Myanmar's military says to hold new elections after end of emergency
ULAB student dies after alleged rape; 2 remanded
Ctg under-construction RMG factory collapses, many feared dead
Myanmar military seizes power, declares 1-year state of emergency
World reacts to military coup in Myanmar; UN chief also condemns
Suu Kyi urges people to protest coup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft