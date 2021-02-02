Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 2 February, 2021, 2:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

C-19 Vaccination: Health workers’ leave cancelled till Feb 10

Published : Tuesday, 2 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Staff Correspondent

Health workers in Bangladesh will not be able to leave their workplaces until February 10 as the government is set to roll out its nationwide vaccination campaign, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Monday.
The government has cancelled the leave of health workers as it is getting ready to launch its nationwide Covid-19 vaccination campaign next week, said DGHS DG Dr
ABM Khurshid Alam Khurshid Alam said.
Speaking with civil surgeons, upazila health officers and directors of medical college hospitals at an online meeting, the DG, however, said the vaccination campaign would remain closed on public holidays.
"More than 20,000 people have already got registered online to get the Covid-19 shots and spot registration facilities will be arranged for those who failed to get registered online," he said.
DGHS Additional Director General Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora said 4 lakh doses of the vaccine were allotted for Dhaka district.
Nasima Sultana, another DGHS additional director general, said: "All the initial recipients of the vaccine, including me, are doing well."
Earlier on Sunday, Khurshid Alam said vaccine doses will reach 64 districts of the country by Monday as the mass vaccination drive is set to begin on February 7 and 7,400 health teams have been working to carry out the vaccination drive.
On January 27, Prime Minister Sheikh launched the Covid-19 vaccination programme at Kurmitola General Hospital through a videoconference.
The health ministry rolled out the inoculation drive at five government hospitals in Dhaka the next day.
Bangladesh received 70 lakh doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, 2 million as a gift from India and five million as part of a contract with India's Serum Institute.
Bangladesh plans to inoculate 80% of its population and the Covid-19 shots will be administered in five stages under three phases, according to the national vaccine distribution and preparation plan.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India’s ‘get well soon’ budget boosts healthcare spending 135pc
HC verdict on death reference Feb 17
coronavirus update bangladesh
Suu Kyi urges people to oppose coup
Governments around the world condemn coup
Talks with Myanmar to go on despite coup, hopes FM
Controversy over SJC reignites
C-19 Vaccination: Health workers’ leave cancelled till Feb 10


Latest News
Myanmar banks reopen after closing amid military coup - Reuters witness
Ibrahim Khaled's condition critical, shifted to ICU
2 held with Yaba in city
Myanmar military removes 24 ministers
UN fears for Myanmar Rohingya after coup, Security Council due to meet Tuesday
Six held as DB busts illegal liquor factory in Dhaka
Biden threatens US sanctions after Myanmar coup
Railway staff crushed under train on Airport Road
Army guarding Myanmar lawmakers' housing
5 more die after taking toxic liquor in Bogura
Most Read News
Is Rohingya repatriation on the horizon?
BGB on alert along Myanmar border
5 die after taking toxic liquor in Bogura
'2% vaccine recipients show side effects'
Myanmar's military says to hold new elections after end of emergency
ULAB student dies after alleged rape; 2 remanded
Ctg under-construction RMG factory collapses, many feared dead
Myanmar military seizes power, declares 1-year state of emergency
World reacts to military coup in Myanmar; UN chief also condemns
Suu Kyi urges people to protest coup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft