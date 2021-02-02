Video
BD wants peace, stability in Myanmar

Published : Tuesday, 2 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Diplomatic Correspondent

The government has issued a statement over the Myanmar's political situation and hoped that democratic process and constitutional arrangements will be upheld there.
"Bangladesh firmly adheres to and promotes democratic ethos. We hope that the democratic process and constitutional arrangements will be upheld in Myanmar. As an immediate and friendly neighbour, we would like to see peace and stability in Myanmar," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Monday.
We have been persistent in developing mutually beneficial relations with Myanmar and working
ith Myanmar for the voluntary, safe and sustained repatriation of the Rohingyas sheltered in Bangladesh. We expect these processes to continue in right earnest," the statement said.
Myanmar's military seized power on Monday in a coup against the democratically elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, who was detained along with Myanmar President Win Myint and other leaders of her National League for Democracy (NLD) Party in early morning raids, International media reports said.
The detentions came after days of escalating tension between the civilian government and the military that stirred fears of a coup in the aftermath of the last November election.
An announcement of military-owned Myanmar's Myawaddy TV said the move was needed to preserve the "stability" of the state, accusing the country's election commission of failing to address "huge irregularities" in the November election.
However, the neighboring country's military declared a one-year state of emergency after reportedly arresting civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior officials.
Bangladesh is hosting over 1.1 million displaced Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar district and most of them arrived there since August 25, 2017 after a military crackdown by Myanmar, which the UN called a "textbook example of ethnic cleansing" and "genocide" by other rights groups.


