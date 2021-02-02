Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 2 February, 2021, 2:32 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

PM unveils covers of two books on Bangabandhu

Published : Tuesday, 2 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina unveiling the cover of a book titled 'Joy Bangla' on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. She unveiled another book at Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban on the day titled, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Janak Amar Neta Amar', a collection of Sheikh Hasina’s articles. Former Education Minister Nurul Islam Nahid edited the books. PHOTO: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina unveiling the cover of a book titled 'Joy Bangla' on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. She unveiled another book at Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban on the day titled, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Janak Amar Neta Amar', a collection of Sheikh Hasina’s articles. Former Education Minister Nurul Islam Nahid edited the books. PHOTO: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday unveiled the covers of two books on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
The Prime Minister unveiled the covers of the two books titled 'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Janak Amar Neta Amar' and 'Joy Bangla' at her Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban office, PM's Assistant Press Secretary MM Emrul Kayas said.
The first book is a compilation of Sheikh Hasina's write-ups about Bangabandhu, his family and the relevant issues, while the second one is a compilation of 1970-1975 interviews and conversations of Bangabandhu.
In the preface of
'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Janak Amar Neta Amar' book, Sheikh Hasina said the book is a rare gift for every Bengali reader in the birth centenary of Bangabandhu.
Former Education Minister Nurul Islam Nahid edited the book published by Charulipi Prokashon. The Prime Minister wrote the prefix of the 'Joy Bangla' book, while Nurul Islam Nahid and poet Pias Majid collected and edited its write-ups.
In its prefix, Sheikh Hasina, the eldest daughter of Bangabahdu, said this historic book needs to be read to fully understand the life and philosophy of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.    -UNB


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Indiaâ€™s â€˜get well soonâ€™ budget boosts healthcare spending 135pc
HC verdict on death reference Feb 17
coronavirus update bangladesh
Suu Kyi urges people to oppose coup
Governments around the world condemn coup
Talks with Myanmar to go on despite coup, hopes FM
Controversy over SJC reignites
C-19 Vaccination: Health workersâ€™ leave cancelled till Feb 10


Latest News
Myanmar banks reopen after closing amid military coup - Reuters witness
Ibrahim Khaled's condition critical, shifted to ICU
2 held with Yaba in city
Myanmar military removes 24 ministers
UN fears for Myanmar Rohingya after coup, Security Council due to meet Tuesday
Six held as DB busts illegal liquor factory in Dhaka
Biden threatens US sanctions after Myanmar coup
Railway staff crushed under train on Airport Road
Army guarding Myanmar lawmakers' housing
5 more die after taking toxic liquor in Bogura
Most Read News
Is Rohingya repatriation on the horizon?
BGB on alert along Myanmar border
5 die after taking toxic liquor in Bogura
'2% vaccine recipients show side effects'
Myanmar's military says to hold new elections after end of emergency
ULAB student dies after alleged rape; 2 remanded
Ctg under-construction RMG factory collapses, many feared dead
Myanmar military seizes power, declares 1-year state of emergency
World reacts to military coup in Myanmar; UN chief also condemns
Suu Kyi urges people to protest coup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft