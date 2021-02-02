PM unveils covers of two books on Bangabandhu



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina unveiling the cover of a book titled 'Joy Bangla' on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. She unveiled another book at Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban on the day titled, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Janak Amar Neta Amar', a collection of Sheikh Hasina’s articles. Former Education Minister Nurul Islam Nahid edited the books. PHOTO: PID

The Prime Minister unveiled the covers of the two books titled 'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Janak Amar Neta Amar' and 'Joy Bangla' at her Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban office, PM's Assistant Press Secretary MM Emrul Kayas said.

The first book is a compilation of Sheikh Hasina's write-ups about Bangabandhu, his family and the relevant issues, while the second one is a compilation of 1970-1975 interviews and conversations of Bangabandhu.

In the preface of

'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Janak Amar Neta Amar' book, Sheikh Hasina said the book is a rare gift for every Bengali reader in the birth centenary of Bangabandhu.

Former Education Minister Nurul Islam Nahid edited the book published by Charulipi Prokashon. The Prime Minister wrote the prefix of the 'Joy Bangla' book, while Nurul Islam Nahid and poet Pias Majid collected and edited its write-ups.

In its prefix, Sheikh Hasina, the eldest daughter of Bangabahdu, said this historic book needs to be read to fully understand the life and philosophy of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. -UNB







Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday unveiled the covers of two books on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.The Prime Minister unveiled the covers of the two books titled 'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Janak Amar Neta Amar' and 'Joy Bangla' at her Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban office, PM's Assistant Press Secretary MM Emrul Kayas said.The first book is a compilation of Sheikh Hasina's write-ups about Bangabandhu, his family and the relevant issues, while the second one is a compilation of 1970-1975 interviews and conversations of Bangabandhu.In the preface of'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Janak Amar Neta Amar' book, Sheikh Hasina said the book is a rare gift for every Bengali reader in the birth centenary of Bangabandhu.Former Education Minister Nurul Islam Nahid edited the book published by Charulipi Prokashon. The Prime Minister wrote the prefix of the 'Joy Bangla' book, while Nurul Islam Nahid and poet Pias Majid collected and edited its write-ups.In its prefix, Sheikh Hasina, the eldest daughter of Bangabahdu, said this historic book needs to be read to fully understand the life and philosophy of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. -UNB