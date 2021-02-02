Husband gets life term for killing wife

A Dhaka Court on Monday sentenced a man to life term imprisonment for killing his wife for her alleged extra-marital affair in 2006.

Judge Rokshana Begum Happy of Second Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court delivered the Judgement in presence of the husband, Eshadul Haque Mamun.

According to the case statement, Mamun of the capital's Shah Ali area hacked his wife Ferdous Ara Lipi on January 23 in 2006 following a conflict as he (Mamun) doubted that she engaged in an extra-marital relation with her relatives. Later Shah Ali police recovered her body from the residence.