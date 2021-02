Obituary

A doa mahfil will be held on February 5 after Asr prayers. All are requested to pray for the departed soul. Mubarak Hussain, son of late Ashraful Hussain, died of Covid-19 on Sunday at Los Angeles in California, USA.He was 66, says a press release.He left behind his wife, a son, a brother and sisters along with friends, family members and well wishers. He was a student at the English Department of Dhaka University.Mubarak Hussain will be buried in Los Angeles.A doa mahfil will be held on February 5 after Asr prayers. All are requested to pray for the departed soul.