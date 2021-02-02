Workshop on pest management in crops

A five-day training workshop on 'Effective Insect Control of Various Crops in Eco-Friendly Ways' for BRAC officers, a joint venture of Training and Communication Wing and Entomology Division of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) began on Monday.

Officials from BRAC's Ultra-Poor Graduation Program are participating in the training workshop, which will continue up to February 50.

BARI Director General Dr Md Nazirul Islam inaugurated the workshop as chief guest at the institute's seminar room in the morning.

BARI Director (Training and Communication) Dr Muhammad Shamsul Alom presided over the inaugural session while Director (Research) Dr Md Miaruddin, Director (Support and Services) Dr SM Sharifuzzaman, Director (Planning and Evaluation) Dr Md Kamrul Hasan, Senior Program Manager of BRAC's Ultra-Poor Graduation Program SM Mahmuduzzaman, were present as special guests.







