Khulna DC gets FAO Scholarship

KHULNA, Feb 1: Khulna Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate Mohammad Helal Hossain got scholarship for Doctorate of Business Administration (DBA) from the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation.'Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Based Food Security Management of Bangladesh' is the topics of his research.Earlier, he had completed Honours and Masters from the University of Dhaka and joined BCS (Administration) Cadre in 2001.He had also successfully completed his Postgraduate diploma (PGD) from the London College of Accountancy and Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Anglia Ruskin University (UK).